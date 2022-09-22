Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Friends of Western Plains Cultural Centre accuse council of blocking efforts to buy artwork for gallery collection

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 22 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Kieth Yap, president of the Friends of Western Plains Cultural Centre group, with vice president Jodie Benton. Picture by Belinda Soole

A beloved arts group may disband after alleging that council stopped supporting their efforts to fund artworks for the local collection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.