A beloved arts group may disband after alleging that council stopped supporting their efforts to fund artworks for the local collection.
Friends of the Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC) is a volunteer collective well-known in Dubbo's artistic circles. It has been around since 1950, back when they were known as 'Friends of Dubbo Regional Gallery'.
READ ALSO:
The group's role was to host community events like artist talks, film nights, themed dinners and trivia to raise money and buy pieces of art. These would be added to the WPCC's collection of art building a portfolio of creative works that reflected stories from the Dubbo region.
After 70 years of service towards the Arts, Kieth Yap, president of Friends of WPCC says the council has "blocked off" their meetings and "didn't care" for the group.
"Previous members have raised multi-million dollars worth of artwork in that collection... it's definitely not going to be acknowledged and I think it's just going to be forgotten about," Mr Yap said.
"Members really relied on us for holding events that were fun and part of the community."
The group's most recent purchase for the Western Plain Cultural centre were works by photographer Petrina Hicks valued at $21,000.
The Friends were also behind the initiative to install panels for the Heritage Trail Walk in Dubbo.
Council had been helping the Friends with administrative support like sending letters, holding ticket sales at the WPCC, and providing the group with a meeting room. The Friends have said it would be impossible to function without the council's support.
"We're all people who are working full time... we relied on [council and WPCC] to support us with letter runs and emails. But [maybe] because council are tightening budget, they've just really closed off their relationship with us," Mr Yap said.
"I don't think we were treated with respect for the way that we had given so much."
In a public address in June this year, the Friends said council had asked them to join the Shaping Plans to Advance Regional Culture (SPARC) committee.
However, vice president of the Friends group Jodie Benton has said the SPARC committee catered to the entire local government area and could not focus solely on fundraising for the WPCC's art collection.
"Hundred per cent of our efforts go towards supporting the [WPCC], in an artistic sense," Ms Benton said.
The primary function of the Friends was to create a network of community minded advocates for the WPCC. To bring people together, through the Arts, to promote understanding of the value of the arts and its contribution to the richness of our community.- Jodie Benton, vice president of Friends of WPCC
After reaching out to council, a spokesperson told the Daily Liberal it became involved with Friends of WPCC a decade ago after the group had been close to "collapse". They said supporting the group was outside of "council operations" and that the Friends' growing "reliance" on council could not continue.
"In 2012, council was advised by the committee they were close to collapse and requested some assistance. Whilst the committee have always sought clear independence of council, the committee capacity has not developed and reliance on council resources only increased to support their operation, including council staff managing their events, financial processes and providing membership administration services," the spokesperson said.
"In 2019, staff established the assistance being provided to the Friends of WPCC was outside the scope of council operations.
"A council cannot administer services such as associated financial processes, membership administration and financial transactions of an independent organisation."
The spokesperson also said council valued the independent organisation's contribution but their support for the Friends needs to be considered "in context of the limited available resources and governance requirements."
Notably, another Friends program has been advertised on the WPCC's website, and is separate from the Friends of WPCC.
The Friends of WPCC still have $20,000 sitting in the bank waiting to be used to buy art. However, they say lack of direction from the council have left them in a limbo.
Nevertheless, Mr Yap said the Friends are "not finished yet."
"We're not happy with the council," he said.
"It's not going to be good for the community. I think there's going to be a lot of disappointed people who realise that at the end of the day, [the new Friends program] is another council-run committee that has no impact or say."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.