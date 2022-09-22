A boy who was reported missing from mid-western NSW has been located safe and well.
Max Turnbull, aged 12, was last seen boarding a bus headed to Dubbo from Coonamble last Sunday, September 18.
When he failed to make contact with family members, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries and a large public appeal that even involved NRL players raising awareness, the boy was located roughly six hours away in Mount Druitt about 8pm on Thursday, September 22.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
