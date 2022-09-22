Daily Liberal
Max Turnbull found at Mt Druitt after last being seen at Coonamble

By Newsroom
Updated September 22 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:19pm
Max Turnbull was found on Thursday night after last being seen at Coonamble on Sunday. Picture supplied

A boy who was reported missing from mid-western NSW has been located safe and well.

