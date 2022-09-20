Unfortunately, all five species of rhino are facing the grim possibility of extinction. The common factor in the dwindling populations is due to illegal poaching for their horn. Rhino horn is used as a medical remedy in some cultures, although no medical benefits has been found from the consumption. Rhino horn is made up of a protein called Keratin, the same protein that is found in our finger and toenails and grows throughout a rhino's life. Rhinos individually shape their horns using environmental furniture, especially when it is softened in damp/rainy conditions.