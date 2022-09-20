Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Taronga Western Plains Zoo supporting Rhino breeding programs

By Grace Black
September 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sabi and Kufara are two of the Rhino's that can be seen at the zoo. Picture by Hayley Brooks

World Rhino Day is Thursday 22 September. A day where we acknowledge and spread awareness of the worlds five rhino species, all of which are unfortunately endangered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.