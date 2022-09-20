World Rhino Day is Thursday 22 September. A day where we acknowledge and spread awareness of the worlds five rhino species, all of which are unfortunately endangered.
Here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, we are fortunate enough to have three out of the five remaining rhino species. We have Black- and White- rhinos, the two species found in Africa, as well as the Greater one-horned rhino, which is found in India.
We are not only home to these three incredible species, we proudly and importantly have successful breeding programs for them all. Our most recent calf is 11-month-old Greater one-horned rhino, Hari, who was born on 17 October 2021. Hari now weighs in at a whopping 600kg and has grown into a cheeky and inquisitive young rhino.
We have also had great success in breeding the critically endangered Black rhino. Since starting our Black rhino breeding program back in 1994, we have had an amazing 15 calves born here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Our most recent Black rhino calf, 19-month-old Sabi, now weighs in at 675kg and has recently weaned from her mother, Bakhita.
For years scientists have believed that Black rhinos are a solitary species, meaning they live on their own. However, recent studies have shown they may be more social than we once thought. This has been observed in wildlife surveillance cameras that have captured videos of individuals coming together and interacting with one another, particularly at waterholes.
Since weaning from mother, Bakhita, Sabi now lives with her half-sister, Kufara, and the two have bonded and are constantly observed doing all things rhino together. From eating, sleeping, playing, and wallowing, they are almost inseparable.
Unfortunately, all five species of rhino are facing the grim possibility of extinction. The common factor in the dwindling populations is due to illegal poaching for their horn. Rhino horn is used as a medical remedy in some cultures, although no medical benefits has been found from the consumption. Rhino horn is made up of a protein called Keratin, the same protein that is found in our finger and toenails and grows throughout a rhino's life. Rhinos individually shape their horns using environmental furniture, especially when it is softened in damp/rainy conditions.
Luckily there are a lot of people out there helping to stop the plight of rhinos, from anti- poaching rangers patrolling national parks, educational programs, and conservation breeding programs around the world.
For more information and to learn more about our amazing rhino species, we have daily keeper talks, starting off with the Black rhino at 9:25am. Stop for lunch at the waterhole café, followed by our Greater one-horned rhino talk at 12:50pm.
