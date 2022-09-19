Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Police release further details about Alectown fatal crash; Double demerits to be enforced for public holiday

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:59am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police believe driver involved in fatal crash overtook 'when they shouldn't have'. File picture.

Police have a working theory behind a fatal Central West crash which claimed one person's life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.