Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson believes the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference will do wonders for the city next year.
Dubbo will host some of the best junior touch footballers in Australia from February 24-26 at Lady Cutler Ovals with the event predicted to bring in millions of dollars to the city's economy.
Speaking on Tuesday, Cr Dickerson said he feels the event will not only showcase the wonderful sporting facilities in town but the strength of Dubbo as a whole when tens of thousands of people make their way to the Central West.
"It is incredibly exciting that NSW Touch are coming here next February, we will probably see 10,000 people here for the Junior State Cup Northern Conference competition," he said.
"That will inject over $7 million into our economy and will be a great chance to showcase our sporting fields which will be set up for touch footy over the weekend.
"It really highlights what we've got here in Dubbo in terms of the great sporting fields and the linkage through to the CBD.
"It also is a chance to show off some of our great assets we have here like the (Taronga Western Plains) Zoo, Old Dubbo Gaol and Wellington Caves."
While the event will be held in Dubbo, Cr Dickerson is confident the surrounding towns will also feel the benefit of the tournament.
"It will be a fantastic weekend not only for Dubbo but the surrounding towns as well because all of those people will not able to stay here," he said.
"So we will see Wellington, Narromine and Gilgandra all full over that weekend, we are going to show NSW Touch what a fantastic time they can have here so we can hopefully get more events going forward."
Due to the size and need for roughly 30 fields, the event was chosen to be held at Lady Cutler as opposed to John McGrath and Bob Dowling Ovals, a place where touch football is typically played in town.
Cr Dickerson said the Dubbo Regional Council grounds team are hard at work preparing the ovals for the tournament.
"We have got some fantastic services here but they have had to be reconfigured which is part of what we offered NSW Touch for our team to make it as easy as possible for them to come along," he said.
"That reconfiguration is something our team will take care of and we will work to ensure these fields will be great."
Finding accommodation in Dubbo is something Cr Dickerson believes could be the biggest difficulty for tourists and the mayor admitted they will look at unique ways to cater to roughly 10,000 people.
"Accommodation is a real challenge here and we've already gone out to talk to the providers who are already booked out," he said.
"We need to look at other creative ways as well, whether that is using tent cities or getting people to put up rooms like an air BnB type service.
"Even encourage residents if they want a weekend away then they could rent out their entire house, we've got to get creative because this is a huge number of people.
"I think I'm pretty safe in saying there is no event in Dubbo where we have had this number of people stay for this many days."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
