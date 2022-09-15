Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo Regional Council is predicting a $7 million boost to the local economy after the NSW Touch Junior State Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
September 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson is confident the NSW Touch Junior State Cup will provide a big boost for the city's economy. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson believes the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference will do wonders for the city next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.