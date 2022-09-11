A coroner will examine the care provided to an Indigenous man who died hours after he was discharged from a hospital in Western NSW.
Ricky Hampson Jr - better known as Dougie, a 36-year-old Kamilaroi-Dunghutti man and father of eight - died less than 24 hours after he was discharged from Dubbo Hospital in August 2021.
Dougie attended the hospital with severe stomach pain and a popping or tearing feeling in his stomach.
Dougie's father Ricky Hampson senior choked back tears as he described how is son was sedated, given pain killers and discharged by hospital staff who directed he go home and drink water.
Hours after returning home Dougie was found dead from two perforated ulcers.
Hampson's father, along with his mother Lidia Chatfield and other members of his family have campaigned for over 12 months for an inquest into his death, which they believe was avoidable.
The family claim Dougie was not given proper treatment because hospital staff were aware he had used cannabis, which affected their diagnosis and treatment and led them to make premature conclusions.
On Monday, Hampson's family confirmed an inquest will be held, saying a "weight had been lifted" off their shoulders.
"This decision has given us the feeling of relief," Mr Hampson senior said on Monday.
"Nothing will bring our son back, but we will now get answers and find out the truth of what happened in the time leading up to his death."
The Hampson family has raised awareness about their son's case through an online petition, which has raised over 13,000 signatures, while they also held a protest outside the Dubbo hospital in January this year.
Along with seeking answers for their son's death, the family are hoping the inquest will advocate for systemic change in the way Aboriginal people are treated in the NSW health system to ensure First Nations People in Australia feel safe when seeking medical help.
"The inquest is desperately needed, not just to give our family answers we deserve, but to make change in our country's health system," Mr Hampson senior said.
"So many of our people continue to die of unavoidable deaths and no one has ever been held accountable. Enough is enough and this needs to change.
"I do not want any more of my community to die due to the lack of care and bias in Australia."
Western NSW Health had previously offered its sincere condolences to Hampson's family and confirmed it was assisting with the coronial process.
Inquests typically examine the manner and cause of a person's death, with a coroner able to make recommendations if it is considered that something should change to prevent a similar death in the future.
The inquest is expected to be held sometime in 2023.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
