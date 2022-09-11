Daily Liberal

Coronial inquest into the death of Ricky 'Dougie' Hampson Jr who died hours after attending Dubbo hospital announced

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:02am, first published September 11 2022 - 11:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family members of Dougie Hampson Jr with advocates following the announcement a coronial inquest will examine the causes of his death after leaving Dubbo hospital. Picture: Suppled

A coroner will examine the care provided to an Indigenous man who died hours after he was discharged from a hospital in Western NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.