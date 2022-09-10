Teen refused bail after woman allegedly stabbed during break-in

A 19-year-old man will face court charged after a woman was allegedly stabbed during a break and enter at Dubbo overnight.
Just after 11pm on Friday, September 9, emergency services were called to the corner of Erskine and Fitzroy Streets after reports a woman had been stabbed.
Police were told a man allegedly gained access to a business after smashing the front glass door with an unknown object.
Once inside, he allegedly stole keys and attempted to drive a vehicle through the front security gate of the property before it became stuck, and he exited the vehicle.
A short time later, a 61-year-old woman arrived at the scene before the man allegedly pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times.
The man then fled the scene on foot.
The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dubbo hospital in a stable condition with stab wounds to her arm and back. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Officers established a crime scene, and after a short search of the area with the assistance of the dog unit, attended a home on Pozieres Street.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station where he was charged with breaking and entering a house with the intent to steal, break and enter a house and destroying property, and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Bail Court on Saturday.
