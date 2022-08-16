Daily Liberal

'Justice for Dougie': A year after his son's death, Dubbo's Rick Hampson Snr is still waiting for answers

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 30 2022 - 12:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky Hampson Snr with the nephew of Ricky 'Dougie' Hampson Jnr, Tatum Kristiansen-Chatfield. Picture: Belinda Soole

It was a sad day for Dubbo father Rick Hampson Senior who has spent the last twelve months seeking answers and accountability for his son's death.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.