It was a sad day for Dubbo father Rick Hampson Senior who has spent the last twelve months seeking answers and accountability for his son's death.
WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images of a person who has died.
Ricky Hampson Junior - better known as Dougie, a 36-year-old Kamilaroi-Dunghutti man and father of eight - died after being discharged from Dubbo hospital last year, on August 16.
He had gone to the hospital with a '10 out of 10' pain where he was sedated and monitored for hours before being sent home. He died shortly after due to untreated ulcers in his stomach.
A protest led by family and friends in January demanded a coronial inquest into his tragic death. A year later, Rick Hampson Senior is still looking for answers.
"We haven't lived our lives for the last twelve months, it's just been heartache," he said.
"As parents, everyday is sad. We sit at home, we look at his photo and we cry. We just don't understand what's happened here.
"Each day we go without answers, it's just killing us."
Rick Hampson Senior described his son as a passionate family man who liked to make people laugh.
"He loved his kids, he loved his family, he loved coming home for Christmas and occasions like that. He loved his football. He was just a caring bloke," he said.
A report revealed that Ricky Hampson Junior was calm and polite to staff when he went to Dubbo hospital.
"He trusted them... he believed in them. That's the kind of person he was, an amazing man that should be here today," Mr Hampson Senior said.
He believes his son died because of biased treatment.
The Serious Adverse Event Review report by Western NSW Local Health found: "The Review team considered there was 'early diagnostic closure' and 'anchoring bias' related to the patient's presentation, history of cannabis use and subsequent management", NITV reported.
Mr Hampson Senior hopes the coroner's decision will come as soon as possible and lead to an inquest which will hold individuals accountable.
"Someone needs to be held accountable. There's got to be consequences," he said.
"If I [had] a driving job and I was being neglectful and ran over someone, I'd be charged straight away. Because they're wearing a uniform, they seem to get away with it, and it's got to stop."
Mr Hampson Senior said the coronial inquest would also help to achieve systemic change in the healthcare system.
"We want to feel safe when we come to hospital," he said. "We want change, especially towards Aboriginal people. They're not treated properly in here and many hospitals."
A petition demanding a coronial inquest into the death of Ricky Hampson Junior has more than 13,000 signatures online.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
