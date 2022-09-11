Daily Liberal
Photos

Casino Kid wins Dubbo Gold Cup for Muswellbrook trainer Jan Bowen

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:18am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shortly after Casino Kid won Sunday's $100,000 Dubbo Gold Cup, trainer Jan Bowen turned to owner Daniel Morice and half-jokingly asked if he would now send the gelding to a city trainer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.