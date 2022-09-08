The frontman of an iconic Australian band is set to play in Dubbo on Friday night.
Eskimo Joe lead singer Kav Temperley will perform solo at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) as part of a national tour to promote his up and coming solo album 'Machines of Love & Grace.'
Mr Temperley said it had been some time since he'd toured regional areas and the impact of COVID in recent years has only made this even more important.
"Coming out of the last two-and-a-half years, it's just been huge getting out to the country and playing shows for people who were trapped at home like me," he said.
"It's also been great to come and play in people's own backyard as opposed to asking them to drive to the city to see me."
In contrast to the fast-paced alternative rock style of an Eskimo Joe concert, Mr Temperley said this one will be much more relaxed.
"It will just be me with my acoustic guitar," he said.
Mr Temperley loves telling stories and said the show will also have a strong focus on the stories behind the songs.
"That kind of stuff is important and when I'm playing with the Eskies it's a big non-stop rock-n-roll show so I don't really get a chance to do that," he said.
Despite the acoustic feel of the show, Kav said it will still feature a range of Eskimo Joe's hits, including 'Foreign Land.'
"Our recording of that is a big bombastic Led Zeppelin sounding number, but when I first wrote the song it was very gentle and balladesque," he said.
Kav said the song, released in 2009, came in response to the tragic death of famous Australian actor Heath Ledger.
"We had travelled to New York to play a showcase when we found out Heath had passed away," he said.
"It was really sad because he was this really talented young guy from the same place in the world that we are and it turned out he died streets away from where I was walking that afternoon."
Despite the initial "balladesque" character of the song, Kav said by the time the band returned to Fremantle it had turned into a "big rock-n-roll number".
Dubbo will be one of the last stops on the tour, which finishes at Wagga on Sunday.
To purchase tickets for Sunday's concert, go to: www.kavtemperley.com.au or the DRTCC website.
Founded in 1997, Eskimo Joe has won numerous ARIA awards over the years and performed at last year's AFL Grand Final in Perth.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
