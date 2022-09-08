Daily Liberal

Parkes MP Mark Coulton says it's wise to prepare for the next drought, even while the rain is falling

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
September 8 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes MP Mark Coulton (centre) at Coonamble town's showground. Picture supplied.

Despite the abundant rainfall in many towns in the far west and central west parts of his largely agriculture-based vast electorate in NSW, Parkes MP Mark Coulton is staying consistent on the message, 'prepare for drought now'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.