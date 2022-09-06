Daily Liberal
Indigenous voters are enrolling to vote in record numbers showing they want to be counted in the push for Voice to Parliament, says IAP

Elizabeth Frias
Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:27am, first published September 6 2022 - 8:00pm
The highest number of eligible Indigenous voters in the country has been recorded by the Australian Electoral Commission with 81.7 percent with the top three states - Tasmania, NSW and the ACT- showing the biggest increases as of June this year.

