The highest number of eligible Indigenous voters in the country has been recorded by the Australian Electoral Commission with 81.7 percent with the top three states - Tasmania, NSW and the ACT- showing the biggest increases as of June this year.
However, Indigenous communities are "cautious in celebrating" the spike in numbers because they aim to ensure all eligible voters are enrolled prior to the proposed referendum on Voice to Parliament and upcoming elections, to reflect that "democracy is working and not rhetoric to close the gap", the region's Indigenous-Aboriginal Party spokesperson Lisa Bellamy said.
Nationwide, the AEC enrolment record showed 112,057 Indigenous voters have yet to enrol with 428,441 already registered compared to the previous year at 452,366 or 79.3 percent of the 540,498 Indigenous voting age population.
In 2017, the AEC record on eligible Indigenous voters stood at 488,148 but only 74.7 percent or 364,631 were registered on the electoral rolls.
In NSW 19,451 of the 181,114 Indigenous voters who are eligible are yet to enrol, with state elections to be held in March 2023.
"Every line on the graph is going up," deputy electoral commissioner Jeff Pope said.
"That continued year-on-year growth in Indigenous enrolment is arguably good news and especially the increased rate of growth we've seen in the past year.
The AEC's Indigenous Electoral Participation Program has set up more than 80 community partners that help to educate Indigenous Australians about voting and how it is being conducted, particularly in remote areas, Mr Pope said.
Encouraging Indigenous people to vote has been a "generational challenge with many factors beyond the AEC", Mr Pope said.
Ms Bellamy agrees there are difficulties of reaching out to eligible Indigenous voters in remote areas so that they are participating in democracy as citizens and in the political process of voting which is a "human right fundamental to our democracy".
The IAP, which formed in the Parkes electorate prior to the May 22 federal election, has fielded its first seven candidates in NSW and Queensland.
The IAP held a members' convention in person and online in Dubbo last month and is currently recruiting candidates for state elections in Victoria and NSW.
The spike in Indigenous voters enrolling to vote also shows "a reflection of more Australians formally identifying as Indigenous these days," Ms Bellamy said.
She also cautioned on the use of "closing the gap" on matters concerning the Indigenous peoples with vigorous discussions around holding a referendum on voice to parliament "to make it look like they are helping Indigenous communities".
"This term assumes a 'closing the gap' in more than education and living situations. It reeks of white fella privilege," Ms Bellamy said.
With increasing awareness among Indigenous voters to participate in the electoral process, and prime minister Anthony Albanese's announcement of a planned referendum on the Voice to Parliament, IAP convenor and leader Owen Whyman said they are not going to "overstep what they are doing on the Uluru Statement."
"We will let it take its course where it's going and IAP will support it. We believe the only way we can be a stronger voice in parliament is for unity among Indigenous people and we will support it until we get it," Mr Whyman said.
"We have about 11 indigenous peoples in parliament, I truly believe they can only do so much because the party is not standing in their way.
"That's why it's vital we get in parliament and to be that voice for our people, that we have a voice in parliament."
