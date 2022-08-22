Dubbo drivers are being told to watch how long they park in the Dubbo CBD for, with new sensor technology operating from today, Monday, August 22.
Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] have installed car parking sensors in 150 car spaces along parts of Church, Macquarie and Brisbane Streets.
DRC's Director Environment and Planning Stephen Wallace said the decision to undertake a trial of new parking technology came from community and industry feedback regarding the need to improve access to available parking spaces in the CBD.
Other reasons included council wanting to explore "operational efficiency", including use of staff resources and better decision making through information and data.
The need to utilise limited staff resources to increase patrols in areas outside the Dubbo CBD, including school zones to support school safety, was another reason Mr Wallace gave for putting in the new technology.
The first stage of the trial will not include the use of the driver app, however when it does become available, Mr Wallace said the app will be similar to how a resident might use directional mapping in their vehicle hands free.
"If or when, the driver app is activated for the Dubbo CBD sensors, drivers will be able to choose to receive notifications however the app is not being activated as part of this trial," he said.
Mr Wallace said that community feedback through CBD surveys, community planning and individual complaints identified that "some" drivers are staying "well over" identified time limits, including the use of spaces all day.
"Patrols have also identified this issue. This behaviour not only impacts the operation of businesses and services based in the CBD, but negatively impacts residents and visitors experience in the CBD and ability to access the services they need," he said.
Mr Wallace noted that if drivers are overstaying parking officers will be notified.
"As real-time parking sensor data will be available in the field via an infringement issuing device this will enable overstay infringements to be easily identified, and accurate infringement data to be viewed and pre-populated when issuing infringements," he said.
"The issuing of fines may be an outcome of this trial but is not the objective of the trial."
Mr Wallace said the key goal was to change the current parking practices of some residents that are negatively impacting the community experience in the CBD and businesses operating in the area.
"Accurate real-time parking data not only assists with addressing community concerns about parking today, but also the data can inform future decision making regarding parking in the CBD," he said.
The sensors will not be visible like roof lights that exist in major shopping centres, but are in the ground and not noticeable to residents.
"If in the future the driver app is activated for the Dubbo CBD this would help residents identify the best CBD parking options for their needs," Mr Wallace said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
