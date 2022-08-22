Daily Liberal

New car parking sensors in Dubbo CBD trial begins after community feedback asks for better parking

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:00am
Parking on Macquarie Street will now be monitored by a parking sensor trial. Picture: Belinda Soole

Dubbo drivers are being told to watch how long they park in the Dubbo CBD for, with new sensor technology operating from today, Monday, August 22.

