Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community organisations in the region will be sharing in $114,350 grants for local health districts to conduct cervical cancer testing.
The screening is aimed at reducing the number of Indigenous women dying from it because signs have not been detected much earlier, regional health minister and minister for women Bronnie Taylor said.
Research has found Indigenous women are four times more likely to die from cervical cancer than other women.
But one of the reasons Indigenous women are missing out on widely available screening for cervical cancer is due to fear.
"Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and we know having a cervical screening test every five years is now the best way to prevent it," Ms Taylor said.
"By funding these grants, we are working to provide opportunities to educate local communities on the ground about the importance of cervical screening."
Cancer Institute chief executive officer, professor Tracey O'Brien said locally led programs empower Aboriginal communities to address local needs and concerns and are critical in helping women understand the new screening options available to them.
"We know that the traditional cervical screening test done by a health professional may create shame and fear for many," professor O'Brien said.
"The recent introduction of self-collection, which allows women to collect their own sample in private, will address a lot of the fear and shame that Aboriginal women have reported in the past," she said.
The NSW Cancer Plan 2022-2027 states that improving cancer outcomes for Aboriginal communities will assist with enhancing the quality of life and experiences for people at risk or affected by cancer.
The NSW Government is investing more than $170 million this financial year in improving cancer control through Cancer Institute NSW.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
