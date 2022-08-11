Daily Liberal

Michael Theris avoids conviction in Dubbo Local Court after busted behind the wheel while on drugs

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police find sauce bottle bong in business owner's vehicle

A Dubbo fire protection business owner who went missing from the state's north last month has escaped a conviction after he was spotted erratically overtaking a truck while under the influence of drugs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.