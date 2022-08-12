Daily Liberal

Roll up, roll up: Dubbo locals flock to donate after UK blood ban lifted

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:00am
'IT MAKES A DIFFERENCE': Cheryl Burke has just made her first blood donation in almost 20 years. Picture: Amy Mc

Dubbo local Cheryl Burke has just made her first blood donation in almost 20 years. She's one of many Australians rushing to roll up their sleeves after a ban on blood donors who had been in the UK in the midst of the mad cow disease scare was lifted.

Local News

