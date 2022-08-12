Lauren Hazell and Cass Kelly have seen the Dubbo Demons become a powerhouse in the AFL Central West Women's competition, now the pair will celebrate a massive milestone together this weekend as they bring up a century of matches.
Hazell and Kelly will run out onto South Dubbo Oval with the Demons against Orange Tigers on Saturday in what is their 100th game for the club, a first for the team since its inception.
Having come through the junior ranks in Dubbo, Hazell has been around the club for many years and admitted she is happy her milestone match comes against Orange.
"It's a good team to do it against, I've been playing against them for so long now," she said.
"I've played against them for so long now, I'm really happy that it is against some girls who I have been playing against from the start.
"I didn't think I'd get to 100 games, being a junior for the Demons I thought that was it.
"I've played some games in Sydney and came back, it feels good."
While Hazell has been around the Demons for the majority of her life, she said Kelly keeps her motivated to play and she couldn't think of a better person to play a milestone match with.
"'Tiny' (Kelly) has been one of the reasons I've stuck it out," she said.
"She is one of the founding fathers of the team, not me, I was still playing in Sydney when the team started.
"Every time I think about not wanting to play she is there and I think I've got to play, she's unreal.
"We played soccer together before we played footy and I grew up around her.
"To do it with her, I couldn't think of anyone better."
Hazell's father Dave is a Demons legend, having played more than 100 games of his own for the club which makes the pair the first father-daughter duo to play a century of games for the club.
Following her father's footsteps, Hazell believes it is not only a proud moment for herself but for her family as a whole.
"Dad likes to joke that he has played enough to be a life member three times over with the number of games he has played," she said.
"We are the first father-daughter to do it, I don't think people realise that if he had a son then I would probably already be a life member.
"He always jokes that he is glad I wasn't a boy but to be the first father-daughter to do it is one thing I've always wanted to do.
"I've always wanted to play seniors and do the things he has done, I've got a premiership and the 100 games so maybe I can happily retire after this year."
A club junior herself, Hazell has witnessed the growth of the women's game in Dubbo and the wider Western region.
In 2022 particularly, the Demons have several of Dubbo Junior AFL's youth girls make their senior debuts and it is something Hazell has loved watching.
"It is all I ever wanted as a junior, I got to do a bit of it but nowhere near as many as the girls now," she said.
"I only had the boys to look up to which is alright but I always had that wall.
"But now the girls are coming through and they are bloody unreal plus they've got a great stepping stone.
"The junior club is run so well and it is cool to see that they have got that next step."
The two Dubbo Demons men's sides will also be in action on Saturday, the Tier 2 team will be in Parkes for their final round game of the season before finals while the Tier 1 side will also face Orange at home.
