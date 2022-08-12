Daily Liberal

Lauren Hazell and Cass Kelly will bring up 100 games for the Dubbo Demons this weekend

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:42am, first published 1:00am
Lauren Hazell and Cass Kelly (inset) will bring up 100 games for Dubbo Demons this weekend against Orange. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Lauren Hazell and Cass Kelly have seen the Dubbo Demons become a powerhouse in the AFL Central West Women's competition, now the pair will celebrate a massive milestone together this weekend as they bring up a century of matches.

