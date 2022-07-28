We're heading back to 2006 in our time capsule this week when we go back to December in Dubbo 16 years ago.
It was Christmas time and the community was celebrating.
Advertisement
The local Lions club was collecting Christmas gifts for the less fortunate, there were school Christmas concerts, carols in the park, Christmas parties and more.
Additionally, the graduating class of 2007 got their HSC results, people celebrated wedding anniversaries, there were school awards and babies born.
In the sporting world people were enjoying swimming, cricket and horse racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.