Barry Lew's Karloo Bradley has enjoyed a welcome return to the winner's circle after a victory at Dubbo Showground on Friday night.
Karloo Bradley was too good at his home track, taking out the Ray Tobin Signs Pace (2120m) to notch up his first win since April.
After winning quite comfortably, Lew admitted he had a good feeling about his chances heading into the race.
"I thought he'd go close to winning, he had a few little issues with Bathurst last start which I sorted out," he said.
"I thought if Pheobe (Betts) drives him right, which she did.
"She's had three drives on him now and she's always in the money with him.
"I thought it was a bit of a show, I was very happy with him."
Starting from the second row, Karloo Bradley ($5) sat back from the lead early and was running fifth as the field passed the start line to begin their third and final lap.
Pushing down the back straight, Betts and Karloo Bradley had too much pace, kicking around the outside to take the win by more than seven metres.
Following the win, Lew said the horse loves his home track after going several races without a win.
"He goes around here pretty good," he said.
"I don't know whether all the travelling upsets him when he has to travel to Bathurst or what it is.
"Certainly at home here he goes a lot better than when he goes away.
"He likes the Dubbo track and I don't mind it myself."
One of Lew's best horses, the Dubbo trainer admitted he considered offloading the horse in 2021 but is glad he kept him.
"The thing is 12 months ago I was considering sending him off to QLD," he said.
"But someone told me why send him to QLD when he nearly picks you up $1000 or $700 each week.
"You rent a house out and you can't get that much money so I kept him.
"We have a lot of fun with him."
In the night's other races, Jake Davis score a win with Brooklyn Bandit while Nathan Turnbull's Feeling Hall Good also won.
Brett Hutchings picked up a pair of wins of his with Frontier and Jesse James Shannon both having victories.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
