Michael Mulholland won two races at Coonabarabran on Saturday

By Col Hodges
Updated July 24 2022 - 1:41am, first published 12:49am
Dubbo Wanderer, pictured racing at Bathurst previously, won at Coonabarabran on Saturday. Picture: Chris Seabrook

Dubbo trainer Michael Mulholland is renowned for getting the best from gallopers joining his stable and the latest success story Sea Of Flames made it three wins in succession when winning the Imperial Hotel Winter Cup on Saturday at Coonabarabran.

