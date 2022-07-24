Dubbo trainer Michael Mulholland is renowned for getting the best from gallopers joining his stable and the latest success story Sea Of Flames made it three wins in succession when winning the Imperial Hotel Winter Cup on Saturday at Coonabarabran.
Sea Of Flames came to Mulholland as a Maiden class performer after 13 outings and from 5 starts for the Dubbo trainer has recorded 3 wins, a second and fifth placing.
In the 1600 metres Winter Cup Sea Of Flames settled behind the leaders but when given more rein by apprentice Jake Barrett cruised to the front when turning for home.
Thereafter, Sea Of Flames ($2.40) cleared out to win by almost six lengths from Dancing Rachel (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $4.20) and Hibern (Clayton Gallagher, $16).
With an impressive return to racing after a spell, the Ivor Trapman, Dubbo owned Dubbo Wanderer was the first leg of a double for Mulholland.
Dubbo Wanderer won over 1100 metres at Wellington and Orange earlier this year and had sufficient early pace to lead a handy field in the 900 metres Princess Saskia Class 3 Handicap.
When challenged, Dubbo Wanderer ($2.90) responded to draw clear and score by over a length from Small Town (Brooke Stower, $2.45) and Deepstar (Anna Roper, $5.50).
Gilgandra trainer Kieren Hazleton also had a winning double, Not Too Bad and Rupicasso, both being ridden by Andrew Banks.
Quest For Honour (Clayton Gallagher, $7) took the lead in the straight but was unable to hold off the fast finishing Not Too Bad ($3.60) which won by a length while Desert Rose (Roper, $3.40) made ground from a long way back to fill third place in the 1600 metres Have A Schooner In Coona Class 1 & Maiden Plate.
Last start Gilgandra winner Rupicasso was again ridden by Banks and starting as a $5 equal favourite in the 1200 metres Coonabarabran Kookas Rugby Club BM 50 Handicap powered home from a rearward position to beat Toldyas I'm Lucky (Pracey-Holmes, $5.50) and Easier ( Roper, $11).
Carrying the well known orange and blue colours of Rodger and Nerida Atkinson from Yeoval, the Clint Lundholm, Dubbo trained Yallah Sunrise (Roper, $10) stormed down the outside from near the back of the big field to win the 1200 metres Ronald Munns Memorial Maiden Plate from Sistine Queen (Gallagher, $4.80) and Hutchy's Dream (Angela Cooper, $31).
Supporters of the Sue Grills stable at Tamworth were off to a good start when the heavily backed Pull The Tail won the opening event, the 900 metres Justin Antal Maiden Handicap.
Fourth early, Pull The Tail (Stower, $5),on the rails, led for home and was a runaway winner by over six lengths from Zoisite (Banks, $3.20) and Rust (Cooper, $26).
Wyong trainer Stephen " Crusher" Farley was rewarded for the trip to Coonabarabran when Heredero (Pracey-Holmes, $3.40) raced in the first five then finished well to account for the leader Eightsides (Stanley, $16) and Northern Conqueror (Tony Cavallo, $14) in the 1200 metres Myra Cain Memorial Benchmark 50 Handicap.
Following the successful meeting on Saturday the Coonabarabran Club is now planning for the Coonabarabran Cup meeting on Sunday 23rd October.
