Daily Liberal

Tom Hughes will make his Dubbo CYMS debut against Parkes Spacemen in the Peter McDonald Premiership

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:00am
Dubbo CYMS' Tom Hughes will make his club debut on Sunday against Parkes. Picture: Amy McIntyre

After months of sitting on the sideline, Tom Hughes will finally make his Dubbo CYMS club debut on Sunday when the side travels to Parkes.

