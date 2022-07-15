Bittersweet is the perfect way to describe the annual Perry Meredith Round for Macquarie Raiders president Jarryd Meredith.
The annual fixture honours the life of Raiders junior Perry, who died in 2016, and Saturday's edition at Apex Oval will mark the first time it's been held since his older brother took over as president at the club.
The match and the focus it puts on mental health awareness has become something Jarryd and his family is hugely proud of, but that doesn't make it any more easy each year.
"It's a round that I always look forward to when the calendar is set," Jarryd said.
"I always start thinking about it leading up to it because it is a bittersweet round. It's great because the club comes together and reflects on Perry and it's a great way to remember him but it is also a tough day.
"But there's plenty of people who come to the game, family and friends, and it makes it a special round for the Raiders."
In terms of the current playing roster, Macquarie is barely recognisable from the one back-rower Perry played for with such energy and determination.
The first grade side has been revamped under captain-coach Alex Ronayne in recent years but he and the players are all too aware how important this weekend is for the club.
In the lead-up to last year's Perry Meredith match, Ronayne spoke about how much the fixture meant to him as captain-coach and this year's side has also embraced the event.
"The playing group, from speaking with them, are like me and see this round in the schedule and it's one they really get up for and take pride in," Jarryd said.
Perry's number 13 jersey was retired from the 2017 season but Jarryd was a major part of the decision to bring that jersey back last year.
The jersey is still held in high regards and a new tradition has been started where a chosen Macquarie player from any position will get to wear number 13 in each of the four grades on Saturday.
"Last year, and moving forward, I decided that rather than retire it our family would present a player in each grade the number 13 jersey," Jarryd said.
"It's obviously a super special moment for that player we pick. We don't tell them until they get presented in the sheds.
"It's another special way we remember Perry as well."
Macquarie has been active on social media this week, not only promoting the game but also what it stands for.
As well as honouring one of the Raiders' favourite sons, the match is used as a chance for mates to check in on each other and start a conversation.
The club posted the annual fixture is "an important reminder that even the most vivacious people sometimes need help".
The club has also teamed up with LIVIN and the mental health organisation is one of Macquarie's major sponsors.
The organisation uses the 'It Ain't Weak to Speak' motto and that is something Jarryd is pleased to have seen his club embrace, particularly now in his role as president.
"It's a great opportunity for us as a club to promote that mental health space and, in particular, men's mental health," he said.
"It's probably a little bit more special (as president) because I want to start that conversation from the top and have it instilled in the players and supporters.
"It makes it more special."
This weekend's match is also the annual sponsors' round for the Raiders, providing even more motivation ahead of a bumper Peter McDonald Premiership match.
The Raiders will welcome the Forbes Magpies to Apex Oval in what is a crucial fixture for both sides.
The Magpies are currently second behind Dubbo CYMS but Macquarie is third and a win on Saturday would likely move the Raiders up a spot.
"It's a massive game for us in terms of our first grade squad," Jarryd said.
"If we can get a win I believe we'll move up to second and really start to build some momentum into the finals series and send a bit of a message to the competition."
The president added he was pleased with all four grades this season, with the unbeaten reserve grade side a real highlight with some of the attacking performances it has produced this season.
The Raidettes league tag side is currently third on the ladder while Macquarie also sits fifth in the Western Premiership under 18s competition.
The action starts from 11am at Apex Oval on Saturday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
