Rhys Osborne is adamant Macquarie United doesn't belong at the bottom of the Western Premier League ladder and he wants his young side to prove that in the coming weeks.
A severely depleted Macquarie side was beaten 8-1 by Orange Waratahs last weekend and that result, combined with Orange CYMS' first win of the season, relegated Osborne's men to the foot of the ladder.
It's been a difficult rebuilding year for United, with injuries, illness and unavailability making life extremely difficult for Osborne but despite all that there's still a positive feel around the club.
"I was saying to the lads a training, if you take out the games where we knew we were under-strength and all that sort of stuff, the games where we've been full strength we've narrowly lost to teams at the top of the table," Osborne said.
"We don't deserve to be bottom of the table, that's for sure."
United was missing a raft of players last weekend, with senior players injured while a number of rising stars were in junior representative action at the Kanga Cup in Canberra.
The young guns will return this weekend while Greg Toza will also be welcomed back to provide some experience after battling a hamstring strain in recent weeks.
"There shouldn't be any excuses this weekend," Osborne said.
"If we prepare correctly for it, everyone is in the right mind frame and we've got the personal there to really chalk up a win.
"We've got four home games in a row now so it's really an opportunity to get some bodies there, get some home support to push the boys forward and try and get maximum points from it."
The coach, who has been forced to change his lineup almost continually in the build-up to game day in recent weeks, felt the side named for Saturday afternoon's match at No.1 Oval is the strongest he's named in some time.
The younger members of the squad also head into the game with confidence after an impressive showing at the Kanga Cup.
The Dubbo under 16s side was a standout, finishing second overall at the elite week-long tournament, and Macquarie United midfielder Bailey Auld was named Most Valuable Player for the age group.
"Bailey has played a handful of games for us this year and he was voted the MVP and the improvement in him this year has been incredible," Osborne said.
"He's put himself towards being a starter for our Premier League side as a 16-year-old so that's really good achievement for him."
The development of young players like Auld has been one of the real positives for Macquarie this season and Osborne is set to give another junior a chance on Saturday.
With regular goalkeeper Bryce Deaton still out injured and Mitch Conte unavailable, teenager Blaike Gilholme will be given the gloves.
"They are keen and it's what they want to do, they want to play at that level," Osborne said of his younger players.
"As a coach and with some of the others, you've got to manage that expectation and tell them it's not something they can just stroll into but they're super enthusiastic and they always want to play."
Osborne added the biggest thing for his side on Saturday and moving forward is composure.
While young players may be tempted to rush things at time, especially in attack, remaining calm and sticking to the plan will be key to the side's hopes of climbing the table.
Kick-off against Orange CYMS is 5pm at No. 1 Oval on Saturday.
Elsewhere on the weekend, third-placed Dubbo FC will play in the match of the round when it travels to play fourth-placed Bathurst 75 while Orana Spurs faces the difficult trip to Orange to take on Waratahs.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
