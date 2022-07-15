They've had some entertaining battles so far in 2022 and Emily Warner is expecting more of the same when Dubbo Demons face Bathurst Giants.
The two top sides in the Women's AFL Central West division will meet at George Park 1 on Saturday in round 10 of the competition in a match could well be a grand final preview.
Dubbo have been the only team to defeat the Giants so far this season and Warner believes Saturday's clash will be another epic one.
"We've had some pretty good games with them, particularly over the last few rounds," she said.
"They've both been at Dubbo, we beat them once but they got us last time.
"It's always a pretty hard-fought game and tightly contesting.
"I think it will be the same again."
The Demons have lost just the two games in 2022 which were both against the Giants and Warner knows there is a lot of respect between the teams.
"They are obviously pretty tough opposition," she said.
"They've sat on top of the table for a long time now so we know we are going to have to play our best footy to try and beat them."
Warner's side were excellent last weekend against Bathurst Bushrangers and will need to back it up on Saturday if they are going to come away with the win.
After several seasons playing for the Demons, Warner admitted it has been nice to see some fresh faces come into the side and play well.
"We've had a lot of new players come in part way through the season which has been really nice," she said.
"It normally goes the other way, we normally have dwindling numbers a bit but they've been able to come along.
"I think they've really enjoyed the game, we had three of the youth girls come to play last week.
"One of the girls played against the Giants a few weeks ago and the other two played their first game.
"They both did really well and didn't look out of place in the senior team."
It's been a chilly few days in Dubbo to end the working week and Warner is confident Bathurst might be even colder with a top of 11 degrees celsius set to be a shock to a few players.
"We've played our last few games in Dubbo and we've had beautiful days for footy," she said.
"It'll be a bit of shock to the system going back to Bathurst and getting out the winter woollies."
The Men's Tier 1 side will also play the Giants following the Women's game with former AFL star Lenny Hayes set to play his second game of the season for the home team.
Prior to the Women's match, the Tier 2 team will be playing Cowra at home with a finals spot on the line for both sides.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
