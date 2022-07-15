Daily Liberal

Dubbo Demons will take on Bathurst Giants in the AFL Central West competition on Saturday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:11am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Demons midfielder Emily Warner has been one the side's mainstays for a number of years now. Picture: Amy McIntyre

They've had some entertaining battles so far in 2022 and Emily Warner is expecting more of the same when Dubbo Demons face Bathurst Giants.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.