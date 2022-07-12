Dubbo council closes bridges on Tuesday afternoon due to flood risk

Dubbo Regional Council closed a number of bridges on Tuesday afternoon, 12 July.
Council advised that minor flooding is occurring along the Macquarie River at Wellington, where the river is expected to remain above the minor flood level to the end of the week.
Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the Macquarie River at Wellington Bridge is expected to reach near 5.5 metres around Wednesday morning, 13 July with minor flooding. The river level is likely to remain around 5.5 metres through the end of this week, with minor flooding.
As a result, council staff closed the low level Duke of Wellington Bridge at Wellington and the Shibble Pedestrian Bridge at Dubbo.
The Yabang Gee Bridge on Tamworth Street remains closed.
Never drive, walk or play in floodwaters. Floodwater may be deep, fast flowing and may contain hidden snags and debris. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
