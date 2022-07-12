Daily Liberal
Dubbo author James McKenzie Watson to release debut novel Denizen

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
July 12 2022 - 1:00am
Dubbo based author James McKenzie Watson will release his debut novel in Dubbo on July 19. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo based author James McKenzie Watson is set to release his debut novel Denizen.

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

