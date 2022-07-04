Five Dubbo students have recently received scholarships to help them advance their studies.
Through the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Foundation the five students will now be able to pursue their future careers with less financial stress than before.
Dubbo's Amelia Davies currently studies at the University of Adelaide and is one of the scholarship winners, admitting it was something she did not expect.
"I was actually quite surprised that I was going to get it," she said.
"A lot of kids do apply for it so it was really nice."
Along with Ms Davies, Airlie Edmed, Bella Wilson, Merryn Bowman and Swazi Sharma also received scholarships.
Ms Davies is hopeful the scholarship will help her in the South Australian capital moving forward and opened up on just what the process to apply was like.
"You applied on the RAS website there was a questionnaire you had to go through as well," she said.
"A few weeks later I got a phone call from a lady who runs the scholarship office and I had to do an interview over the phone with the board.
"They asked me a couple of questions about what I study, what I'd use the money for and stuff like that.
"Then a few weeks later I figured out I had which was great."
Studying Veterinary Bioscience, Ms Davies said she has always had a passion for the industry and is excited to see where it takes her.
"I've always had a passion for it, ever since I was little," she said.
"I grew up basically in Dubbo and was involved in agriculture.
"I used to show cattle at St Johns (College) then I went (Dubbo College) Senior Campus and did that as well.
"I always knew it was what I wanted to do."
After recently moving to Adelaide, Ms Davies said it took a bit of adjusting to moving to a different state.
"It was huge, I used to go CSU in Wagga for a couple of years before I transferred over here," she said.
"So it was very, the city life was quite overwhelming at first but they have a very good vet school.
"I fit in pretty well so I was glad I came over here."
The scholarship gives its recipients at least $3000, with the amount depending on whether students study part or full time.
Ms Davies mentioned it was lucky she actually did receive the scholarship after not realising how expensive it is to live in a city.
"I'm glad I did actually get it because I didn't know at the time that I would be moving over here," she said.
"So it kind of worked out pretty well because it is very expensive living in the city.
"It's helped out a lot with rent, groceries and travel as well.
"Because I don't have my car so I'm on public transport everywhere."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
