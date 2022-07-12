They've played in grand finals before but Wednesday night's State of Origin series decider could be the biggest game of Matt Burton and Isaah Yeo's careers so far.
The pair of St Johns Dubbo products will line up for Brad Fittler's NSW Blues side at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night in game three of the series with the score currently tied 1-a-piece.
After his stunning NSW debut in game two, Burton will once again play at left centre and is expected to do some of the general play kicking to ease the burden on Nathan Cleary.
Speaking to NSWRL media earlier in the week, Burton admitted his kicking prowess began here in Dubbo when he was growing up.
"During junior footy, I used to put them up and test all the boys out and we used to have little competitions and stuff like that," he said.
"I used to play soccer as a kid as well, so I don't know if that's got something to do with it.
"We were only young; we didn't really have positions then. We just used to try and belt the ball as hard as we could so that's probably the same as I try to do now.
"I played a bit of soccer and footy when I was nine and the legs were a bit worn out after that. I ended up giving up soccer and playing Rugby League full-time when I was 12."
Now at the Bulldogs, Burton has also taken over the goal-kicking duties and is being mentored by one of the game's best-ever kickers.
"I get a lot of tips off our coaches at the Bulldogs," he said.
"I do goal-kicking with Daryl Halligan and (assistant) Craig Sandercock is always in my ear about the bombs and just working on them.
"I just try to put heaps of time and effort into it and try and perfect them so I can pull them off in the games."
A quiet achiever Yeo will act as the glue which holds the NSW side together, constantly linking up with his halves and forwards to ask questions of the QLD defence.
Yeo's ability to run or pass the ball at the right time has been crucial to NSW in the opening two matches, with the Penrith co-captain often getting his side in the right position to attack their opposition.
QLD star Cameron Munster will miss the decider as will Murray Taulagi due to both players testing positive for COVID-19.
NSW has not won a series decider in QLD since 2005 and will be aiming to win their fourth series in the last five years.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
