Locals know best.
The Daily Liberal is working with the community to create a guide to Dubbo as chosen by our readers, the ones who know the area better than anyone else. Each week we will offer up another chance to vote for your favourite business or experience around town which will make up a comprehensive list of the best that the Dubbo region has to offer.
Votes are tallied over a week-long period with the winner announced on Monday. The next vote will go live on Tuesdays. Each winner will receive a laminated certificate celebrating their win that they can proudly display in their business to prove that they were voted the best in town.
Voting takes no time at all, nominate your entry using the form below. Voting closes on Sunday night.
