Daily Liberal

Dubbo Junior AFL has had several players make their senior debuts so far this season

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Egan has been one of Dubbo Junior AFL's players who have made their senior debuts in 2022. Picture: Katie Havercroft Photography

It is an exciting time for Dubbo Junior AFL after several of its players have begun to debut in senior grades throughout 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.