It is an exciting time for Dubbo Junior AFL after several of its players have begun to debut in senior grades throughout 2022.
A trio of junior AFL players made their senior football debut on Saturday when the Dubbo Demons hosted the Bathurst Bushrangers.
Advertisement
Dubbo Junior AFL's Merinda Roll believes the increase in juniors playing senior football is down to the coaches.
"I think the thing we don't give enough credit to is our coaches in the juniors," she said.
"The coaches in our junior club have been there from the get-go.
"So to see that transition happening with kids I recall having in Auskick back in 2014 is a really proud moment."
Roll has seen many of the juniors develop from Auskickers through to making their senior debuts, something which she is really proud of.
"All the pathways from Auskick through the junior grades are working, we are now seeing players step up into the seniors," she said.
READ ALSO:
"I think the Demons are really appreciative of having these kids, if they nurture them and keep that confidence going they will sustain their presence in the senior club as long as they hang around the region."
A trio of youth girls played in the Demons' big win over the Bushrangers on Saturday and Roll said by the end of the month a few more players will make their debut.
"We had one girl who played her second game this season and another two debuted as well," she said.
"We also had a boy debut in the men's game but prior to that, we've had a few others.
"One boy is planning on playing the next home game as well so by the end of July we will have seven players who will be playing in the senior comp."
Currently, the AFL Central West season is in a break for the school holidays for all junior grades.
The Dubbo Junior AFL sides are performing well and be hoping to make a big push for finals over the remaining rounds.
At the mid-season break, the under 12s side currently sit third in third position on the ladder as do the under 14s while the youth girls and under 17s sides are back in fourth place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.