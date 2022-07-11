Daily Liberal

Council want answers on the lack of public transport in Dubbo's LGA

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:00am
Matthew Wright is calling for a report on Dubbo Regional Council's transportation strategy. Picture: Belinda Soole

With a growing population, Dubbo councillor Matthew Wright believes it is "important" to get Dubbo Regional Council on the "front foot" when it comes to transportation around the city.

