Police will not charge the driver of a double tanker truck that spilled more than 2000 litres of canola oil on Newell Highway's portions at Gilgandra and Balladoran on Saturday, 9 July.
The incident caused a traffic standstill on the busy highway on the weekend and police assisted the driver to park safely on the side of the road.
More than 2000 litres of canola oil that the truck's tanker is carrying has been spilled on the highway while traveling to Gilgandra and Balladoran and may cause road accidents.
Initial police investigation however showed the driver will not be charged because the oil spill was caused by leaks from the tank, a police spokesperson said. The driver was not injured.
Fire and rescue teams from Dubbo and Gilgandra have been cleaning up the portion of Newell Highway in Gilgandra and Ballladoran to remove traces of oil on the road, an NSW fire and rescue spokesperson said.
The remaining oil spills on the highway are being cleaned up by Gilgandra Council workers.
But police are continuing their investigation on the causes of the leaks from the truck's tanker.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
