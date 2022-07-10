Ahead of the opening of the 47th parliament under Labor prime minister Anthony Albanese in the last week of July, opposition Parkes MP Mark Coulton said he will take up the case of doctors' shortage across the country with new health minister Mark Butler to bring in overseas doctors urgently.
Citing his cabinet experience under the previous Coalition government as ex-minister for regional health, Mr Coulton, who was in Dubbo on Friday, said "I'll be catching up with the new minister to explain the situation here and what we've done so they're aware."
Revealing that the shortage of doctors and other vital health services has been a recurring problem in regions across the country, Mr Coulton said, "the challenge we have is to come up with solutions at once."
"Right across the country, one of the myths is that somehow there is a big drip of health workers coming and we just have to get them here.
"There is not a big drip of health workers anywhere. We are competing with the cities and everyone else so it is a big deal [to look at this issue urgently] and we've got to be innovative to attract people here," Mr Coulton said.
The constant shortage of doctors was "exacerbated" by the COVID-19 pandemic that has "put extra pressure on the medical workforce with a shortage of doctors and nurses is a perfect storm", Mr Coulton said.
Mr Coulton served as minister for regional health, communications and local government from February 2020 until July 2021, replaced in the health portfolio by Dr David Gillespie, a Nationals MP representing Lyne on the mid-north coast.
Mr Coulton has been appointed as the Nationals' chief whip under their new leader, Maranoa MP David Littleproud, who replaced New England MP and former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce.
In regional NSW, findings by the Small Towns Project of the Western NSW Primary Health Network tabled by an NSW parliamentary inquiry this year showed an estimated 45 towns are set to lose doctors' services over the next 10 years.
The other problem is the filling up of doctors' roles in remote and rural towns as locums, a term for temporary health staff posted to work in an area for a specific period to fill up vacant positions as permanent staff leave the service or go on extended holidays.
The locums model to fill up staff shortage has posed some issues faced by doctors themselves and other vital health roles in regions, Mr Coulton said.
"The problem in the past is that we've thrown a lot of money at doctors to come and fill the gaps short term.
"We have created a whole lot of people as full-time locums, it's actually a disincentive to go somewhere permanent if you can go there half the time for the same money," Mr Coulton said.
As an example, Mr Coulton cited the case of Trangie, about an hour's drive from Dubbo, which was established as a trial model for remote health service by the Coalition, and where a locum doctor is seeking continuation of a placement contract.
Mr Coulton said he was in Trangie recently and was thrown a barrage of complaints from locals stopping him in the middle of the road to express their concerns about losing their town's only doctor.
"We've got to work on where the real need is not because someone is upset. It's a huge issue. It's exacerbated by post-Covid [recovery] and this will bring opportunity to bring in more new doctors from overseas to fill those gaps," Mr Coulton said.
Rural and remote towns are facing a shortage because they are competing for the health workforce, particularly doctors, drifting to metropolitan centres, particularly city centres and big coastal towns, Mr Coulton said.
Mr Coulton said a network of doctors and other health professionals working in regions was set up as a model under the regional health policy of the previous Coalition government.
"This network of doctors was set up so they can support each other. It's a big burden to go to a small town and be the only doctor in town. So they can still have time off.
"But when word gets around that a doctor might be leaving town, it really sends a shiver to people."
Mr Coulton said while the ongoing shortage of doctors grabbed headlines in the media, there should also be a focus on their "great services in every community not just the crisis all the time."
"There are nurses, doctors and allied health workers out there in many western towns doing a great job every day they are doing our people a great service," Mr Coulton said.
"In Wilcannia, no one has talked about the people who worked in the hospital every day servicing their community [since the pandemic] and the great job they do. No one has died at Wilcannia.
"I talked to a guy on dialysis at Brewarrina and he talked about the great service from the community and the health service from there.
"We've got to start talking about positive things not just talking about the crisis all the time. Who would want to go and work where there is crisis all the time?
"We need to explain to people the benefits of living in a country community, the rewards as well as the needs and challenges. It's a challenging place [to work in rural and remote towns] because [healthcare workers] need a broader skill set."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
