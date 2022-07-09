In a town with a huge Merino as one its main tourist attractions, there is all the more reason to buy clothes made of natural fibres such as wool. While clothes aren't, or shouldn't be 'single-use', avoiding products that shed tiny particles of plastic daily is good for the environment. Clothes made out of fabrics such as cotton, linen, wool, hemp, viscose, modal, and Tencel are not made from oil and do not shed plastic microfibres. Synthetic materials used in clothes like polyester, nylon, and Lycra are essentially made from plastic and better to avoid if possible.