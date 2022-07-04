Rapid start helps Panthers get their paws on the Boronia Cup

A flurry of points during a rapid start from the Gilgandra Panthers made all the difference in their Boronia Cup clash with Dunedoo Swans in the Castlereagh Rugby League on Saturday.
The Panthers shot out to an 18-0 lead in just 15 minutes to set-up the victory.
Advertisement
As it turned out the flair shown by the Panthers in attack during that opening period not only proved to be the difference on the scoreboard at the end, but also provided the majority of the entertainment in what was otherwise a dour affair played on a heavy track.
After the visitors' initial onslaught, the game turned in to an arm wrestle and the 18-0 score line was carried through to the half-time break. After half-time the Swan's faithful were given some cause for hope of a resurgence when their fullback, Will Wood, scored shortly after the restart but their joy was short-lived when the Panthers went on to claim another two tries, one converted, to take them out to 28 points.
READ ALSO:
The Swans, however, did score another converted try late in proceedings to make the final score 28-10, the damage inflicted by the Panthers in the opening stages of the game proving to be the final difference between the two sides.
The Panthers' win sets up a blockbuster Boronia Cup game against the Cobar Roosters in Gilgandra next Saturday.
The Roosters avenged their loss to the Gulgong earlier in the season with a hard-fought win over the Terriers at Cobar on Saturday. The Roosters had to come from behind but got the job done with a 24-16 victory.
At one stage the visitors had the home side on the back foot and led 10-0 before the Roosters slowly worked their way back into the game. Once again, the 2021 Castlereagh League Player Of The Year, Thomas Plater, played a major role in the victory.
The win by Cobar keeps the Roosters in top spot on the ladder, a position that they will be hellbent on retaining on Saturday when they travel to Gilgandra to take on the second placed Panthers in a match that should pack out McGrane Oval.
On the League Tag front, the Gilgandra Pink Panthers scored a major upset when they downed the Dunedoo Swannettes 28-22 away from home last Saturday, throwing the competition wide open. Elsewhere, Gulgong and Narromine retained their positions in the top four with wins over Cobar and Binnaway respectively.
Apart from the big Boronia Cup clash in Gilgandra this Saturday, two local derbies will feature in round 11 of the Castlereagh Rugby League competition. Southern neighbours Gulgong and Dunedoo will do battle at Billy Dunn Oval and a northern derby between Coonamble and Baradine will kick-off at 4pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.