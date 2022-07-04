Rapid start helps Panthers get their paws on the Boronia Cup

After the visitors' initial onslaught, the game turned in to an arm wrestle and the 18-0 score line was carried through to the half-time break. After half-time the Swan's faithful were given some cause for hope of a resurgence when their fullback, Will Wood, scored shortly after the restart but their joy was short-lived when the Panthers went on to claim another two tries, one converted, to take them out to 28 points.