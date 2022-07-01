It hasn't been the ideal first half of the season for Orana Spurs but coach Ben Manson is confident the squad can start stringing a few wins together, beginning this week against Lithgow.
Spurs will host Lithgow Workmen's at Victoria Park in round 13 of the Western Premier League (WPL) season on Saturday afternoon, with both sides looking to build some momentum.
While they've already faced Lithgow once this season, Manson is hoping his side can convert some draws into wins.
"We obviously haven't started off as well as we did last year but we've only lost three games," he said.
"We've had five draws and two wins but this is the second half of the season now so we need to get off to a good start against Lithgow."
From their 10 matches this season, Spurs have drawn five, won two and lost three which puts them in seventh on the WPL ladder.
With Saturday's match being the beginning of the push towards the finals, Manson believes they now should know what to expect from most teams in the WPL.
"It's good to know where we sit now, we just want to make finals football," he said.
"That was always the goal, I think it's in us and I think we got very unlucky in the first half of the season with five draws.
"If we won all those draws then we would be up near the top so I think the boys know that.
"We've been a bit unlucky and we can get to the finals, we've just got to believe in ourselves."
After a draw in their last match with Orange CYMS, Spurs enjoyed the week off last weekend with the bye but their coach admitted they will be without two key players for Saturday's fixture.
"We've got a couple of suspensions, there was some pretty poor refereeing last game and it caused a lot of dramas," he said.
"We lost Bailey Delaney our keeper, he was WPL keeper of the year last year so that's a bit of a loss.
"But we've got our back our backup keeper who is 16 years old in his second game and I think he will do well.
"Other than that we've got Dave Ferguson our starting centre back out who is a beast, he is absolutely unreal so that's a bit of a loss."
The last time the two sides met was back in round nine, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw.
Ahead of their second meeting, Manson said they have made some minor tweaks to their strategy for Lithgow.
"From what we were told we were the better team (last time), we just couldn't get the goal," he said.
"So hopefully that changes tomorrow, we've changed a bit of the formation and pushed a player up front who usually plays wing so hopefully it works.
"We will see what happens."
Saturday's match will kick-off at 5pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
