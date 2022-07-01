Daily Liberal

Western Premier League: Orana Spurs will host Lithgow Workmen's on Saturday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:59am, first published 4:30am
Bailey McCabe and his Orana Spurs teammates will be at home this weekend against Lithgow. Picture: Renee Powell

It hasn't been the ideal first half of the season for Orana Spurs but coach Ben Manson is confident the squad can start stringing a few wins together, beginning this week against Lithgow.

