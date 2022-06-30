There is no denying Tom Yeo is enjoying his first season in charge of the Dubbo CYMS under 18s side.
Yeo's CYMS side currently sits in first on the Western under 18s ladder through 11 rounds of play, equal with Nyngan on points but ahead on for and against.
Being his first season in charge of this particular squad, Yeo knows he has a pretty special group of players at CYMS.
"I'm enjoying it, they are a really good bunch of kids and I've got a good bond with them," he said.
"I didn't know a lot of the kids before the season started so now we've got a good bond.
"They are super coachable and I'm enjoying sharing the year with them.
"They are good footy players, smart footy players and tough.
"In a lot of our games they have been resilient to hang in there to the end, they've got a great will to win."
Having lost just a single game so far this season, CYMS are in a strong spot heading into the business end of the year.
But for Yeo, he admitted seeing the players grow off the field is also extremely satisfying to watch.
"It's good seeing them get the results on the field but off the field is part of the juniors," he said.
"They are going from junior footy to seniors and are at that time in their life where they are developing into young men.
"That's been good to be a part of, they are happy to help the club out and jump in the canteen every home game.
"Just all those little things, so I've been enjoying seeing the growth of the boys."
Like the Peter McDonald Premiership, the 2022 Western under 18s competition is brand new with teams from both Group 10 and 11 competing across the season prior to the first-grade fixtures.
The Dubbo CYMS mentor is confident his group are enjoying the new competition concept.
"I haven't been around the group for a while so I'm not sure what it was like before," he said.
"But I remember when I played juniors it was just Group 11 so it adds another dimension to it.
"It gives them something extra to play for given this is the first year this competition is being played.
"I'm sure they'd love to perform well and try to win the competition in its first year.
"It's been good, there is a bit of variety and strong teams across both Groups. The level of footy is really good."
Several of the squad have been impressive during the season, something Yeo believes is remarkable considering a lot of the majority of the players can play again next year.
"Majority of the boys are bottom age, we've only got five top age kids," he said.
"The rest of them are 16 turning 17 or are 17, normally you'd have the bulk of the kids being top age and the rest would be bottom age but we've got the opposite of that.
"We've got a lot of talent, Cooper (Ferrari) is our captain and he is a talented player plus a great leader.
"He is a good role model for a lot of the bottom-aged kids.
"Along with Jimmy Monaro and Nick Frost they complete that front row, they are three leaders. Throw in Harry Stimpson as well and you've got a good bunch of leaders."
As for the rest of the side, Yeo is confident there are a few names people need to keep an eye on going forward.
"Latrell Murphy who is playing unbelievable footy and Josh Townsend in the halves with him," he said.
"They have been two of our best players this year with Will Edwards coming through in the back row as well.
"They all feed of those senior guys, Cooper (Ferrari) like I said is a great leader.
"He does all the right things leading up to a game and off the field as well."
The majority of the squad have played a lot of football together, something which their current coach believes goes back to their junior club.
"It's made my job a little bit easier, they've come from the St Johns background and they've had great coaching there," he said.
"The footy side of things has been easier for me because of the grounding and coaching they have through the nursery that St Johns is."
The under-18s will be in action once again on Saturday when they host Forbes at Apex Oval.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
