It has the potential to be one of the games of the year and there is an excitement building around Dubbo CYMS ahead of their clash against Forbes Magpies on Saturday.
The two Group 11 powerhouse sides will meet at Apex Oval in round 11 of the Peter McDonald Premiership in a battle between the top two ranked clubs in their respective pool.
For Dubbo CYMS, coach Shawn Townsend is confident it is not only the first-grade playing group who are ready for Saturday to roll around.
"We can't wait, that was the whole idea of moving into this new competition was you have challenges against big clubs every week," he said.
"The boys are excited, I think the whole club is excited too.
"There are a few good games, the juniors should be a good one, league tag are going and so are the reserves.
"I think we've got sponsors day too so we'll have a few important people up there too."
Forbes are currently second on the Group 11 ladder and Townsend knows the Magpies are a quality side after already facing them once this year.
"I watched a bit of video of them against Bathurst (Panthers) last week and they looked good," he said.
"We will have our hands full, they played really well.
"The fullback (Mitch Andrews) he brained them, young Andrews is a good footballer.
"I like watching him play, Jake Grace is back too so I think they looked good last week and we will have our hands full."
Dubbo CYMS will once again be without Jyie Chapman and Ali Beale while Corey Drew will also miss the game.
While the injuries have been less than ideal, the CYMS mentor is hoping they should get a few troops back over the coming weeks.
"We just need to stay injury-free for about a month would be handy, we are just picking up some injuries with mainly outside backs," he said.
"We are a little light on outside backs, 'Drewy' (Corey Drew) is out this week with a hamstring injury so we are just looking for some outside backs at the moment.
"We've got Ali Beale and Tom Hughes just a couple of weeks away but in the end, we just want to keep improving.
"We'll be looking down the track a little bit to hit our straps.
"We've got a bit of depth in the front and back row plus the hooking role when you've got 'Jenko' (Luke Jenkins) and the Haycocks."
With his current squad, Townsend admitted he is liking the good mix his side has with several veterans playing well along with a host of new young stars.
"We are pretty lucky at the moment, it feels like Benny (Marlin) has been around for 20 years and is only 26 I think," he said.
"But you look at him and he is a seasoned veteran at the age of 26 but I think Jarryn (Powyer) might be a little bit older.
"Then we've got the Clearys, Tom Stimpson, Riley Wake and Jordi Madden who are only 21.
"They've you got the blokes in between like Jayden Merritt and Jeremy Thurston who are mid-aged players.
"So we have got a good mix at the moment."
There is one player in particular Townsend has his eye on and believes could be a big force in the future.
"James Stanley is only a baby, he'll be one beast of a player in a few year's time," he said.
"We've got a good mix of kids plus those middle-aged ones who will be around for a while."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
