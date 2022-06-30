He may only be in his first season with the Dubbo Kangaroos but there is no denying Calub Cook is loving his new club.
An electric fullback, Cook has been one of the Roos' best players so far this season and has established himself as one of the quickest players in Central West Rugby.
After growing up as a rugby league fan, Cook joined the Roos for the 2022 season and admitted he is enjoying his time in their Blowes Cup side.
"I'm loving it hey, I've been playing my best all-around footy," he said.
"The boys gave me a real red hot shot at fullback.
"I'm enjoying every moment of it."
While it may be his first season of senior rugby, Cook is no stranger to the sport after playing several years ago.
"I had one season in the junior club and just played every now and then with school," he said.
After playing rugby league for Dubbo CYMS, Cook opted to put rugby first for 2022, a decision which has paid off for the fullback.
"I have (put it first), they've been giving me more opportunities," he said.
"I've tried to capitalise on everyone and I made the rep side."
While he still plays reserve grade for Dubbo CYMS, Cook's efforts for the Roos were rewarded after he was named in Dean Oxley's Central West Blue Bulls side for the Country Championships.
"It was unreal, when we played Bathurst the coach came to ask me I didn't know what to say," he said.
"I just took the opportunity as soon as he asked and over in Tamworth I enjoyed every day with those boys."
Cook and the rest of Dubbo's Central West representatives will meet a few of their fellow stars on Saturday when they take on Forbes in round 10 of the Blowes Cup.
The Roos are coming off three consecutive losses and Cook knows Saturday's match won't be easy.
"It's going to be tough over there," he said.
"This is pretty much a must-win going into round three, this is a good chance to show where we stand."
The Roos now sit fourth on the ladder after a strong start to the season and trail Orange Emus by five points, who are third.
Forbes are hot the tail of the Roos, being just five points behind the Dubbo side in fifth position.
A win for either side could go a long way to securing a top-four spot for the finals series which will begin in August.
In the other matches of the round, Orange City will host the Bathurst Bulldogs at Pride Park.
Cowra will be hoping they can continue their dominance over the rest of the competition when they host Orange Emus.
Kick-off is at 3:15pm.
