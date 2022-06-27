Daily Liberal

Specsavers Dubbo celebrating partnership with Fred Hollows Foundation

By Newsroom
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:57am, first published June 27 2022 - 11:47pm
Artwork by contemporary Aboriginal artist, Sarrita King features on this year's glasses supporting the Fred Hollows Foundation. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo Specsavers is celebrating seven years of supporting the Fred Hollows Foundation, with the community raising over $12,000 in that time to help close the gap in Indigenous eye health.

