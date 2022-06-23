Daily Liberal

Meals on Wheels volunteers say isolated elderly need hot meals as well as urgent rides to get to their doctors

Elizabeth Frias
June 23 2022 - 6:30pm
Peter English is the Meals-on Wheels service manager for Dubbo, Trangie and Narromine. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Meals on Wheels volunteers in Dubbo, Trangie and Narromine respond to more frequent urgent requests from isolated elderly to get to their doctor's appointments, as well as bringing them hot meals.

