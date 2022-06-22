Daily Liberal

Dubbo tradespeople are looking for contractors as the need for builders grow

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:26am, first published June 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tradesperson in Dubbo working on a house in the region. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Over 1000 Australian Business Numbers were created in 2021 from Dubbo residents and over half of those were for construction businesses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.