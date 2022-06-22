Jordan and Cass from JCs Autocare are raising much needed funds for the Beards of Hope Foundation during June, July and August.
Ten percent of all sales will go to the charity which tries to make each day a little more bearable for dads that are dealing with grief.
The charity also aims to raise community awareness of those struggling with baby and infant loss.
"This charity means a lot to us," Jordan said.
The goal for the couple is to raise $5000 and in just 21 days are well on track with just under $1000 raised.
"The community has really gotten behind us and it's allowed us to spread awareness," he said.
Cass said if they keep on track they will easily pass their original goal target.
"It would be bloody amazing if we could do over that," she said.
Not many parents are prepared for the loss of a child because pregnancy and birth is normally a time that is celebrated or spoken about positively.
"It can be a hard thing, so I think letting others know that they aren't alone is really important," Jordan said.
Cass reiterated that the charity was one that was close to their hearts and it was important to support the fathers just as much as the mothers during infant loss.
"We had a customer thank us for raising money for the charity, that was pretty amazing, it was so touching and just shows that we are raising that awareness," she said.
The couple who own a mobile detailing business travel to customers all over the Dubbo region and out further West in towns such as Nyngan, Trangie, Ballimore and more.
"We provide interior and exterior cleaning, headlight restoration, cut, buff and polishes on all vehicles, to whoever needs it," she said.
"It allows farmers to not have to worry about bringing their vehicle into town and being without one for hours."
But it isn't just cars the couple work on, they also work on caravans, trucks, camper vehicles and for the first time, a tractor.
The mobile service has only been around since October 2021 but it has picked up in popularity, especially in the smaller towns outside of Dubbo.
"We try to offer stuff out there that they don't necessarily have," she said.
If you don't wish to purchase a service from JCs Autocare but still wish to donate you can log on to the Beards of Hope website to buy merchandise, donate to Jordan and Cass or support other members in the community who are raising money.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
