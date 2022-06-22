Daily Liberal
Business

JCs Autocare owners raise money for Beards of Hope to help fathers deal with infant loss

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 22 2022 - 3:51am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan and Cass from JCs Autocare wearing their Beards of Hope jumpers. Picture: Bageshri Savyasachi

Jordan and Cass from JCs Autocare are raising much needed funds for the Beards of Hope Foundation during June, July and August.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.