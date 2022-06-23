Daily Liberal

Dubbo Hospital staff declined to strike on Tuesday because they're too busy to leave patients for 24 hours

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
June 23 2022 - 7:30pm
Dubbo Hospital staff will not walk out of jobs due to a shortage in staffing. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

The nurses, midwives and other allied health workers at Dubbo Hospital have declined to join a union-organised 24-hour strike next Tuesday because "they're too busy" to leave their patients to protest.

