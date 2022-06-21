The lessons of COVID-19, fires, and floods that impacted regions like Dubbo highlighted Dominic Perrottet's first budget as premier delivered by his treasurer Matt Kean.
It also builds on a decade of responsible economic management to deliver prosperity and a brighter future for the people of Dubbo, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
Advertisement
In welcoming the budget released on Tuesday, Mr Saunders, the minister for agriculture and western NSW, said the list of budget commitments is "steadfast support for families and businesses."
The list of commitments from the 2022-2023 budget to directly benefit Dubbo includes:
The Regional Growth Fund has received an extra $1.3 billion for the next generation to build on the success of the program and help make regions like Dubbo an even better place to live, Mr Saunders said.
The regional funding includes:
"We're continuing to invest in the ongoing recovery from the Black Summer bushfires, which impacted the mid-western region, while emergency service personnel from right across the electorate rallied to assist the hardest-hit communities around the state," Mr Saunders said.
All 76 recommendations of the NSW Bushfire Inquiry in partnership with the Commonwealth have been accepted with $315.2 million in funding such as:
Overall, Mr Saunders said the budget is a set of comprehensive measures to boost family bottom lines and support communities impacted by floods and improve health services.
"The people of New South Wales have stood tall through enormous challenges over the past few years, and this budget backs in their efforts, with more steadfast support, stronger services, and strategic reform to set our state up for a brighter future," Mr Perrottet said.
"For more than a decade we have delivered on our vision, reinforcing the state's economic foundations, rebuilding the infrastructure, and establishing services strong enough to withstand unprecedented pressures.
"With this budget, the government sets out a transformational roadmap for the decade ahead, delivering not just for our people today, but for generations to come."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.