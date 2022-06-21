$8.5 million to continue delivery of the $306.3 million Dubbo Health Service redevelopment (Stages 1 to 4, car park and Cancer Centre)



$8 million to continue construction of overtaking lanes between Narromine and Dubbo on the Mitchell Highway

$6 million upgrade to biomedical equipment across the Western NSW Local Health District to improve reliability and ensure better care and outcomes for patients in major hospitals and smaller rural communities

Almost $10 million to continue social housing investments across Dubbo

$7.8 million to commence Rawsonville Bridge construction

$31.7 million for the new purpose-built office hub in Dubbo to accommodate 650 government workers in western NSW

$32.8 million to commence construction of the new Dubbo Bridge on the Newell Highway over the Macquarie River, Dubbo (state and federal funds)

$68.4 million for the planning and construction of overtaking lanes along the full length of the Newell Highway (state and federal funds), including in the Central West

$399.1 million in capital expenditure ($835.6 million over four years) to continue delivery of a new modern Regional Rail to replace the ageing XPT, XPLORER and Endeavour trains and construct the new purpose-built Mindyarra Maintenance Centre in Dubbo

Almost $27.5 million for enhancements to the Main Western Rail Line Capacity between Lithgow, Dubbo and Parkes,

$23.8 million for the construction of the $35 million NSW Police Dubbo Regional Education and Training Centre

$17 million to enhance the Visitor Experience at Taronga Western Plains Zoo - including $7.9 million for the Platypus Visitor and Education Centre