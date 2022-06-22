Staff and students at Dubbo College Senior Campus came together on Wednesday morning, June 22 to celebrate NAIDOC Day.
The theme for this year's celebrations is 'Get up, stand up, show up'. The theme was chosen to inspire everyone to challenge their own thought process and stand up for what's right.
Dubbo College Senior Campus principal Marisha Blanco gave a powerful speech where she said that every NAIDOC celebration challenged people as individuals and as a school community.
"The theme is more than words, it's a call to action," she said.
"Through this years theme we recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as taking action for fighting for freedom and change since Australia was first colonised."
Ms Blanco said it was important to celebrate the worlds oldest living culture and recognise the resilience of the first nations people.
"The role of an ally is important in challenging stereotypes, dismantling institutionalised racism which negatively impacts our first nations people and community to this very day," she said.
"It takes genuine commitment by every single person and it continues today, so take the opportunity to learn about and celebrate Australia's true history, the heroes who have made real change in this nation and rise to the challenge. Get up, stand up, show up."
Special guest; ex-footballer, boxer and proud Wiradjuri man Joe Williams spoke to the students about not judging others based on their differences.
"It's a challenge for a lot of people because some schools and communities can be an unsafe place for people due to how we are born. Some are born with different looks, some are born being attracted to different people, so sometimes school can be an unsafe place," he said.
Mr Williams said it was important that young people reframed the way they look at things that might challenge their opinions.
"Ask yourself, why is that challenging you as an individual, we all have the ability to learn and grow...question that first response you have in your head when challenged by someone who doesn't agree exactly with what you're saying, you can change your thinking and what you've been conditioned to believe everyday since you've been alive," he said.
Mr Williams holds hope that as a nation we can keep growing and moving forward, as long as people are willing to learn and grow too.
"We need you as a person, no matter who you are, to get up, stand up and show up, and that will create real change," he said.
Aunty Pat Doolan who was born and raised in Dubbo, inspired the students with her story about moving to Sydney in the 70s to undertake teacher training.
"It was so far away from Dubbo and when I got to Sydney University there was a nice park there and I thought, 'that's good, that's bushland' so I went to sit under the trees and was very happy there," she said.
"Teaching has taken me everywhere and I've done a lot of things, I tried to break down barriers and do what I had to do.
"I love being surrounded by the teachers and children and I hope that you all go far and excel."
After the official ceremony students spent the day participating in activities including painting a mural, participating in games and more.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
