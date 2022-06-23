Daily Liberal

District Court Judge Dina Yehia and barrister Dr Nicholas Chen appointed judges in NSW Supreme Court

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
Former western NSW ALS solicitor and District Court Judge Dina Yehia will be sworn in to the NSW Supreme Court in July. Picture: Supplied

A former western NSW Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor has been appointed as a judge in the NSW Supreme Court.

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

