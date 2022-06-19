Young novice riders are encouraged to attend a Dubbo Cycle Club workshop to learn the tips and tricks of riding bikes safely.
The 'Learn to ride and develop safe riding skills' school holiday camp for kids aged five and above will be conducted by two of the best coaches in the state. Coaches for the NSW junior cycling team, Tom Dawson and Graeme Northey, will be teaching kids how to ride with care, in groups, and how to do bike checks.
In 2019, an AusRoads study found that only 35 per cent of kids under the age of 10 were riding bikes, a decrease from 2015 when the figure was almost 50 per cent.
After noticing this decline in kids cycling, president of Dubbo Cycle Club Ben O'Brien wanted to promote the activity and its benefits. He said cycling helps kids socialise and be fit, and the holiday camp would teach "simple but good skills to have at their age".
"For some kids, its not easy to take a water bottle and drink from it while they're riding because they want to have two hands. Also, how to safely look behind you when you're riding," he said.
"It's just little things like that, that make it safer for them while riding."
Mr O'Brien also said giving parents confidence that their kids can be competent on bikes was also a "big part" of the workshop.
"Parents can maybe be a little bit more comfortable with their kids going off and riding bikes," he said.
The holiday camp will be held from from July 5 to 7 at Dubbo Regional Cycling Facility on 88 River Street.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
