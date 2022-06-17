Daily Liberal

Dubbo medical service among those hoping to benefit from government scheme

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 19 2022 - 12:33am, first published June 17 2022 - 5:00am
Clinical nurse manager Sue Russell says the door to the new medical service in Dubbo is to open soon but they need more doctors. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

A Dubbo medical practice with only three doctors working across three towns is pinning its expansion hopes on a NSW Regional Health move to generously incentivise clinicians who fill an acute shortage in the bush.

