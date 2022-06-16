Year 11 textile students have shown off their amazing sewing skills with the completion of their major textiles works.
The design brief required the students to design and make a sundress for a young child from the pattern provided. They had to make their design unique by incorporating additional design features and their choice of fabric.
Advertisement
Year 11 student Sofie Foster has been interested in textiles since she started it in Year 7.
She said she was drawn to the opportunity to be creative without any restrictions.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I love the idea of joining pieces of material together and creating something beautiful," she said.
Dubbo College Senior Campus head teacher Kate Smith said she was incredibly proud of the students.
"This class has worked so well together, encouraging each other to move out of their comfort zone and push the boundaries of textiles," Mrs Smith said.
"The students made use of a variety of techniques including machine embroidery, patchwork, applique, fabric manipulation, pattern adaption and the addition of trims such as lace and ribbon to create their gorgeous and unique dresses."
Mrs Smith said textiles was a valuable and rewarding subject choice that not only acted as a creative outlet for students but allowed them to develop life skills.
The major works act as an introduction to the process students will follow when completing their major textiles projects for the Higher School Certificate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.